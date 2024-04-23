Pennsylvania primary: What to know when voting in person

Hundreds of thousands of votes have already been submitted, but those voting in person head to their polling places Tuesday to make their voices heard in the primary.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

“The earliest you can show up to the poll is the best time,” according to Chris Spackman, elections director for Dauphin County. “But as long as you’re there before 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.”

Spackman said polling places are typically less busy during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

To find your polling place visit pavoterservices.pa.gov.

First-time voters will need to bring a form of identification with them.

Any form of voter intimidation or other problems at the polls can be reported to a local election office or the Department of State.

Reach the Department of State at vote.pa.gov or call 1-877-868-3772.

Spackman said the first results can be expected at around 8:30 p.m. though those would be mail ballot results.

Statewide results can be found on electionreturns.pa.gov. For local races visit your county election office’s website.

Results are to be updated every 30 minutes with the first election day results expected at 9:30 p.m.

All results are unofficial until certified, which is required by May 13.