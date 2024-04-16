Election 2024: Hear from Republican Jim Gregory, the incumbent candidate for PA House, 80th district

Pennsylvania’s primary elections will take place April 23. This year, the race in the Republican primary for the state House of Representatives, 80th district, is competitive. The district covers most of Blair County — outside of Altoona — and a small part of Huntingdon County. No Democrats are on the primary ballot, so the Republican primary will likely decide the winner. WPSU’s Anne Danahy spoke with the two Republican candidates, starting with the incumbent, Jim Gregory. Here's that conversation.

Anne Danahy

Jim Gregory, thank you so much for coming in to talk with us.

Jim Gregory

Thank you very much for having me.

Anne Danahy

You were first elected in 2018; you're running for your fourth term. Is there a specific issue or piece of legislation that would be your priority, if you are reelected?

Jim Gregory

The issues that I have run on that present, a more personal bent, revolve around child sexual abuse. I have a bill, 1660, that deals with that. But I also have a bill that deals with another issue that is very personal to me, and that is the issue of addiction and providing for treatment and recovery services in Pennsylvania. That is House Bill 1650.

But at the end of the day, I represent a very conservative district, the 80th district, a lot of agriculture, very conservative when it comes to support of our president and President Trump. The issues that are important to them also have to be important to me. It's not about me, it's about what is important to them. And so I know what's important about them, and I'm going to advocate on those issues for them, because that's what I get paid to do.

Bringing things back to the district is also very important to me, I don't know how long I'm gonna get to do this. Like, I'm blessed to be able to say I've done this for three terms. And the things that I brought back to the district like the crisis stabilization unit for Altoona Hospital, the Dreams Go On barn getting a million dollars to deal with intellectual challenges for people, and also some tourism aspects of money coming back for a walking bridge across Route 22 in Hollidaysburg. Those are things that I think an effective legislator does. It's not all about one vote here or there.

Anne Danahy

We are going to get to what some people might consider a mistake on your part in a few minutes. But before that, I want to ask you about your competitor, Scott Barger. He has very vocal support as well and one person in a letter to the editor, just to give an example, said that you are a Democrat dressed up in Republican clothing. How do you respond to that?

Jim Gregory

Well, it's a matter of do I think that they're being accurate about that? And do I want to give it any credence? Actually, I would point people to the Americans for Prosperity website, where they rank me as a 100% conservative legislator, you can look at the grades for that. And notice that I am considerably conservative in relation to other legislators, to see that I actually had a better voting record on conservative issues than Senator Mastriano. For example, when when you hear what people write about, you have to recognize that there are agendas that exist that don't want to see me win. They want their guy to win. And so they may take liberties with what is actually the truth and present it in a bent that favors their guy. But it doesn't belie the facts. The facts are that my record is extremely conservative. I'm pro-life, pro Second Amendment, and I support my president. The opponent, however, is on record as not supporting those things.

Anne Danahy

One of the reasons Scott Barger is running against you is your support for a Democrat, Mark Rozzi, as House Speaker last January, and you had worked with Mark Rozzi on legislation to expand the time victims of sexual abuse had to take civil action. As you mentioned, one of the key issues for you, but you faced a lot of criticism for supporting him. How do you respond to that?

Jim Gregory

Yeah, it's difficult this job, we get paid a lot of money to do this job. And when leadership comes to you and asks you to do something to save your caucus from going into the minority. That's like, that's a very heavy decision to have to make. And the easy decision for me would have been to say, No, go ask somebody else. And they would have, they would have found somebody else. But because of my relationship with Mark, a very emotional issue like this — he was raped by a priest when he was 13 years old. I have had that experience in my life as well with two 13-year-old boys. So we're very emotional. And when I put my trust in him, knowing that that's what we've worked on together, and I asked him: You're going to switch to Independent and you're willing to do this. I'm going to trust him — and criticize me for trusting someone, but I'm down there to make things better. And if he had stuck to his word, our caucus would have been able to continue to govern, to speak for the constituents that I represent. He didn't, he lied. And so I appreciate the fact that he recently apologized to me. He did that for himself, because I forgave him a long time ago. But here we are. And it's a result of his failure to stick to his word. And so the criticism, I get it, but it would have happened either way. And it's unfortunate, but I was given a tough choice. I said, Yes, I'll do it. And it is what it is.

Anne Danahy

And you said it would have happened either way — Democrats would have assumed control of the state House.

Jim Gregory

Somebody else would have nominated them to.

Anne Danahy

Another issue that's affecting young people that's getting a lot of attention is TikTok. Would you support restrictions or greater oversight of TikTok for minors in Pennsylvania.

Jim Gregory

Do I look like somebody that uses TikTok? You're allowed to judge me. Go ahead. You could take my inventory. It's okay.

Anne Danahy

Maybe your staff members do?

Jim Gregory

I don't think they do either. So the dangers of TikTok and the information that is available to the folks that are backing that, I just think the dangers of social media are very much a part of the issues that our young people are dealing with. I just can't, in good conscience, believe that TikTok is is good for the people of the 80th district and the people of Pennsylvania. And so, yeah, I'm just not a fan. And I would support legislation to prevent that.

Anne Danahy

And as you mentioned, you are pro-life or anti-abortion. Pennsylvania has a Democratic governor right now, The House is controlled by Democrats. If things were to change, would you support a total ban on abortion in Pennsylvania?

Jim Gregory

So, right now, I can tell you that I am not in favor of the exceptions. And —

Anne Danahy

Such as for the life of the mother?

Jim Gregory

Exactly, though, that doesn't happen very often. But for me and my district and what they want me to support. They're just, it's just a very conservative district. I'm very proud of the 100% pro-life voting record that I have and the endorsement from the (Pennsylvania) Pro-Life Federation. That's just, that's just the life that we live. And to get any further into answering that question for you. It's not necessary. I think my record speaks for itself. I don't really need to say anything more about it. That's where I'm at. And that's where I'm staying.

Anne Danahy

Jim Gregory, thank you so much for coming in to talk with us.

Jim Gregory

Thanks very much for having me. I appreciate everybody's vote for me in the 80th District on April 23rd.

That was WPSU’s Anne Danahy talking with state Representative Jim Gregory, who is facing a challenger in the Republican primary in the 80th district in Blair and Huntingdon counties. Listen tomorrow for WPSU’s interview with challenger Scott Barger.