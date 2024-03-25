Centre Volunteers in Medicine holds fundraising campaign for its dental clinic

Centre Volunteers in Medicine is holding a campaign throughout March to raise money to fund their dental clinic, which treated as many dental patients in the first half of this fiscal year as in the entire prior year.

Darion Shawley is the Marketing Coordinator for the free clinic. She said to keep providing dental care to everyone who needs it, the dental campaign is aiming to raise as much money as possible.

Darion Shawley Darion Shawley at the dental clinic

“Free care is not free. Last calendar year we provided over $61,000 in free services,” Shawley said.

This year is the first time CVIM hasn’t had a waitlist, and Shawley said she hopes this campaign will help keep it that way.

She said the campaign is also meant to bring more awareness to the clinic.

“If you can’t support financially, maybe you can help us spread the word through word of mouth, social media, stuff like that,” she said.

Shawley said the campaign went out through press releases, social media, emails and letters, and the clinic has seen good results from donors.