'Coolest Thing Made in PA' contest returns with bigger bracket, including Penn State ice cream

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Penn State's Berkey Creamery is one of the 64 contestants in this year's 'Coolest Things Made in PA' contest. This is the creamery's first time in the contest.

Voting is open for this year’s ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’ contest.

Some of the products include Penn State Creamery ice cream (from Berkey Creamery on the University Park campus), Sheetz MTO (headquartered in Altoona) and Zippo Lighters (based in Bradford.)

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry picked 64 Pennsylvania-made products for the contest. Last year, there were only 32 to choose from. Primanti Brothers sandwich won that contest, which drew more than 30,000 votes.

The chamber doubled the number of nominees and chances to vote this year because of the contest's popularity in 2023.

Voting for this year’s contest is available on “PA Chamber’s” Xand Instagram pages until mid-April.

Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
The 64 contestants included in the 2024 'Coolest Thing Made in PA' contest.

Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
