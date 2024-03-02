The Local Groove March 02, 2024
Archive of the Local groove from March 02, 2024
Featuring:
Sweet Desire - Easy Woman, Lovin Woman
The Sorters - Accolades
Ted McCloskey - Parasite
Company Townes - Move Along
Spaces In Between - If Only
Erin Condo - Open Book
Russello Project - Sky
Rick Hirsch - Tonight, We Tango
Tussey Mtn. Moonshiners - I'll Be Your Johnny Cash
David Fox - On Top Of The World
Backseat VanGogh - Just Don't Want to See It End This Way
Brandon McCarthy - Another Day in Spring
Dave Walton - What's The Truth
Host; the Mighty Wiggus