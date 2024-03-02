The Local Groove March 02, 2024

Archive of the Local groove from March 02, 2024

Featuring:

Sweet Desire - Easy Woman, Lovin Woman

The Sorters - Accolades

Ted McCloskey - Parasite

Company Townes - Move Along

Spaces In Between - If Only

Erin Condo - Open Book

Russello Project - Sky

Rick Hirsch - Tonight, We Tango

Tussey Mtn. Moonshiners - I'll Be Your Johnny Cash

David Fox - On Top Of The World

Backseat VanGogh - Just Don't Want to See It End This Way

Brandon McCarthy - Another Day in Spring

Dave Walton - What's The Truth

Host; the Mighty Wiggus