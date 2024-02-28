The Local Groove - February 17, 2024

Archive of The Local Groove from February 17, 2024

Featuring:

Connor Gilbert - Throw It All Away

Connor Gilbert - Here's To The Days

Felix & The Hurricanes - Walkin' The Straight Line

Felix & The Hurricanes - Grow

Infused - Strange Ignorance

Jae Smith (Galitzen) - Weeks or Months

Mama Corn - Nobody Died

Mama Corn - Another Couple Days

Pat McGinnis - Shades Of Grey

Pat McGinnis - Winds Of Change

Rick Wertz - Skyline 2 (Longing)

Rue Moyer - Time To Let Go

Sunset Over Mars - Stereo

The Jaded Lips - Shallow Woman

Host; the Mighty Wiggus