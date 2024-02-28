Bellefonte students will perform 'Joy' with band Time for Three at Penn State show

Bellefonte Area Middle School students will perform a song with the Grammy-winning band Time for Three during their show Wednesday night at Penn State.

A class of about 30 students will take the stage at Eisenhower Auditorium to play viola, violin, bass and cello with the trio, which plays a mix of rock, pop and classical music.

Students like Emily Schreffler said they’re nervous, yet excited to be playing the song “Joy” with the award-winning band.

“I mean it’s a big opportunity. They are very talented, and it’s a lot to look up to. But I think it’s very fun to think we are going to be playing with them,” Schreffler said.

By Niceiry Marizan

Julie Renne is the instructor behind the band. She said a staff member from the Center for the Performing Arts reached out to ask them to play.

“And I wrote back within seconds with a very enthusiastic yes,” Renne said.

Renne said Time for Three has performed at the middle school before. She said they’re inspiring and positive and she hopes they can encourage her students to continue practicing music.

“To be able to perform with such a renowned group live on stage with them is going to be not only a memorable experience they’re going to carry with them for the rest of their lives, but hopefully also an inspiration,” Renne said.

The Time for Three concert with Bellefonte Middle School students takes place Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Eisenhower Auditorium on the Penn State University Park campus.

The Center for the Performing Arts is a financial supporter of WPSU.