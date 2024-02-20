Safety measures in State College announced ahead of 'State Patty's Day'

Penn State and the State College Borough are implementing safety measures to reduce excessive drinking during the upcoming student-drinking event, “State Patty’s Day.” It’s expected to happen from Friday through Sunday.

Penn State and State College Borough Manager Thomas Fountaine are asking the State College Tavern Owners Association to not offer drink specials, extended hours, or themed promotions.

Greek organizations have been asked to limit social events with alcohol this weekend. The university is also limiting guests to one per room in residence halls, and is asking off-campus property managers to have extra staff on hand.

A Penn State release says dangerous drinking puts a strain on medical and police resources. University police, State College police, state troopers and other police departments will have an increased presence this weekend.

"Our priority, this weekend and every other, is to keep our community as safe as possible," said Andrea Dowhower, Penn State's interim vice president for Student Affairs. "While historically this event has created challenges, we hope our strong partnerships with the students and community will help combat any disruptive or damaging behavior. Our hope is for a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone."

Any Penn State student charged with violations on or off campus will be referred to the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response.