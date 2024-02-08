Can Trump be removed from Colorado ballots? Supreme Court hears the case

The Supreme Court is considering whether Colorado can disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot based on his actions in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes speak with Dahlia Lithwick. She writes about law and the courts for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

