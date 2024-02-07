Broadway's 'Merrily We Roll Along' shines, 40 years after its debut

How did I end up here? What are those moments, decisions and coincidences that shape our lives, sometimes leading us down pathways once unimaginable, for better or for worse?

Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” asks those questions in this season’s acclaimed Broadway production. It answers them with a time-shifting tableau of friendship and lives gone awry.

The production is a revised version of Sondheim’s notorious 1981 mega-flop, bolstered by three veteran Broadway actors — Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez — whose characters bring the audience with them through decades of friendship, starting with the painful end, and ending with a poignant promise-filled beginning.

Radcliffe, Groff and Mendez join host Robin Young to talk about the show, its history and their own relationships to the characters they portray.

