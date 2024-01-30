The crucial role the UN Relief and Works Agency plays in Gaza

On Tuesday, several aid organizations condemned countries like the United States that pulled funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency late last week.

The funding withdrawal came in response to allegations that 12 employees of the UN agency were involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

We discuss the crucial role the agency has played in providing aid to some 1.5 million civilians impacted by the war in Gaza with the Washington Post’s Steve Hendrix.

