The Local Groove - January 27, 2024

The Local Groove from January 27, 2024

Featuring:

OBI- Enchantress

The Sorters - Window

Curt's Groove - Technicolor

Idle Kyle - Twisted Attention

The Willard Building - Poppy

Brandon McCartney - Song From Maderia

Sara Arlene - Deep Blue

Chris Rattie & The New Rebels - That's Being There

Charles Marciano - Spiritual Cowboy

Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er-Do-Wells - One More Time

Isbe Amare - Koo Koo

Jason Olcese - Overtime

Ted McCloskey - 14 More Mondays

The Roof - Blending Of The Hues

Archie Blue - Dreamboat

Host - Mighty Wiggus

