The Local Groove - January 27, 2024

The Local Groove from January 27, 2024
Featuring:
OBI- Enchantress
The Sorters - Window
Curt's Groove - Technicolor
Idle Kyle - Twisted Attention
The Willard Building - Poppy
Brandon McCartney - Song From Maderia
Sara Arlene - Deep Blue
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels - That's Being There
Charles Marciano - Spiritual Cowboy
Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er-Do-Wells - One More Time
Isbe Amare - Koo Koo
Jason Olcese - Overtime
Ted McCloskey - 14 More Mondays
The Roof - Blending Of The Hues
Archie Blue - Dreamboat
Host - Mighty Wiggus