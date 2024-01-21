The Local Groove- January 20, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from January 20, 2024

Featuring:

Andy Tolins & Haystack Lightnin' - Curt's Groove

August Room - You And I

Chris Bell & 100% Blues - I'm Your Man

Chris Rattie - 3AM (Nightmare Visions of Screamin' Jay Hawkins)

Dylan Miller (feat. Olivia Jones) - Favorite Distraction

Jay Vonada - That's What I Said

Jeff Mamett - Dark Spanish Eyes

Jim Colbert - The Fire's Still Burning (Centralia)

Joe Belle - Mountain Moon - Risin'

Technical Difficulty - Everything's The Same

Host - Don Bedell