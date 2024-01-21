The Local Groove- January 20, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from January 20, 2024
Featuring:
Andy Tolins & Haystack Lightnin' - Curt's Groove
August Room - You And I
Chris Bell & 100% Blues - I'm Your Man
Chris Rattie - 3AM (Nightmare Visions of Screamin' Jay Hawkins)
Dylan Miller (feat. Olivia Jones) - Favorite Distraction
Jay Vonada - That's What I Said
Jeff Mamett - Dark Spanish Eyes
Jim Colbert - The Fire's Still Burning (Centralia)
Joe Belle - Mountain Moon - Risin'
Technical Difficulty - Everything's The Same
Host - Don Bedell