The Local Groove- January 20, 2024

Published January 21, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST

Archive of the Local Groove from January 20, 2024
Featuring:
Andy Tolins & Haystack Lightnin' - Curt's Groove
August Room - You And I
Chris Bell & 100% Blues - I'm Your Man
Chris Rattie - 3AM (Nightmare Visions of Screamin' Jay Hawkins)
Dylan Miller (feat. Olivia Jones) - Favorite Distraction
Jay Vonada - That's What I Said
Jeff Mamett - Dark Spanish Eyes
Jim Colbert - The Fire's Still Burning (Centralia)
Joe Belle - Mountain Moon - Risin'
Technical Difficulty - Everything's The Same

Host - Don Bedell