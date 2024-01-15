© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Trump wins Iowa Republican caucuses

authorBy Danielle Kurtzleben
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 8:34 PM EST
Former president Donald Trump speaks to voters during a visit to a caucus site at the Horizon Event Center on January 15, 2024 in Clive, Iowa.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
Former president Donald Trump speaks to voters during a visit to a caucus site at the Horizon Event Center on January 15, 2024 in Clive, Iowa.

Former President Donald Trump has won the Iowa Republican caucuses, according to a race call by The Associated Press. According to the AP, more than 70 percent of Iowa GOP caucus goers voted for Trump. Less than 1 percent of the vote has been counted as of 8:38pm ET.

Despite canceling three of his four in-person campaign events over the weekend due to harsh winter weather, Trump called on his supporters to get out and caucus.

"You can't sit home," he said at a rally in Indianola on Sunday. "Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it."

Trump has enjoyed a strong lead in Iowa polls since last spring, according to FiveThirtyEight. He also increased that lead over the course of last year, leaving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to battle for second place in Iowa.

Trump's lead in Iowa, not to mention nationally, has endured despite his indictment on 91 charges across four criminal cases. He also appeared to take no hit in recent polls for skipping all of the GOP presidential candidate debates.

Iowa has traditionally favored candidates like DeSantis, who make pointed appeals to white evangelicals in the state. In 2016, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz beat Trump in the state by 4 percentage points. In 2012, then-Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum narrowly edged out the eventual GOP nominee, Mitt Romney, in Iowa.

DeSantis put much of his time and effort into campaigning in Iowa, garnering the endorsement of the state's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. But it did not help him eat into Trump's lead.

Polling shows that Haley, meanwhile, has gained on Trump in New Hampshire, which holds its primary eight days after Iowa's caucuses, and is hoping for a strong showing against him there.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
