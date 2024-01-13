The Local Groove January 13, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from January 13, 2024
Featuring:
Van Wagner - In Alvira, Concrete Bunker Moan, Government Man
The Extra Miles - Be The Mend
Pat McGinnis - Winds Of Change
Zephyr Wills - 21st Century Romeo
Hannah Bingman - Well, Well, Well
Chris Mingear - Blue Bout You
Jim Colbert - Clemente, Pale Green Eyes
Robert Gardner & Ashley Gardner - The Demon's Den
Jerry Bresee - Stop & Go
Travis McCoy - What's For Dinner
Cartoon - Comin Down Off The Mountain
Mike Weyrauch - Show Me His Bones
Host - Mighty Wiggus