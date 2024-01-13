The Local Groove January 13, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from January 13, 2024

Featuring:

Van Wagner - In Alvira, Concrete Bunker Moan, Government Man

The Extra Miles - Be The Mend

Pat McGinnis - Winds Of Change

Zephyr Wills - 21st Century Romeo

Hannah Bingman - Well, Well, Well

Chris Mingear - Blue Bout You

Jim Colbert - Clemente, Pale Green Eyes

Robert Gardner & Ashley Gardner - The Demon's Den

Jerry Bresee - Stop & Go

Travis McCoy - What's For Dinner

Cartoon - Comin Down Off The Mountain

Mike Weyrauch - Show Me His Bones

Host - Mighty Wiggus

