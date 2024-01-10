Billionaire Bill Ackman escalates attacks on media, higher ed after wife accused of plagiarism

Hedge fund investor Bill Ackman backed the plagiarism charge that led to Harvard president Claudine Gay’s resignation. But when Business Insider published a story on similar plagiarism from his wife Neri Oxman, Ackman pressured its owner to retract the story. He’s now widening his attacks on higher education and media.

