2023 economy defied expectations, but one expert warns to be cautious

Many of us were expecting 2023 to be the year of the recession. But instead, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger argues the year was defined by another word: resilience. Schlesinger the host of “Jill On Money” joins host Scott Tong for more on last year and also to talk about whether or not we should be more proactive with our 401ks this year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.