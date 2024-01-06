The Local Groove - January 6, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from January 6, 2024

Featuring:

Alan Scott Band - Tidalwave

Alex Stanilla - Swidden

Canary - I Used to Write...

Cass & The Bailout Crew - Lover

Coconut Wolf & Erin Outfield - 10th Wonder

Dawn Kinnard - Wires

Finster - Burning Love

Jason Olcese - Overtime

JoAnn Foley-DeFiore - Breathe Easy

Nate Cutshall - Come 'Round Again

Odd Ray - Out Of Breath

Rattlesnake Gospel - Devil In Your Bed

Sean Farley - Time To Move Along

Shy Girls - Lazy Boy

Whetstone Run - Dixie Hills

Host - the Mighty Wiggus