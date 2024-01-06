The Local Groove - January 6, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from January 6, 2024
Featuring:
Alan Scott Band - Tidalwave
Alex Stanilla - Swidden
Canary - I Used to Write...
Cass & The Bailout Crew - Lover
Coconut Wolf & Erin Outfield - 10th Wonder
Dawn Kinnard - Wires
Finster - Burning Love
Jason Olcese - Overtime
JoAnn Foley-DeFiore - Breathe Easy
Nate Cutshall - Come 'Round Again
Odd Ray - Out Of Breath
Rattlesnake Gospel - Devil In Your Bed
Sean Farley - Time To Move Along
Shy Girls - Lazy Boy
Whetstone Run - Dixie Hills
Host - the Mighty Wiggus