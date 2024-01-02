© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Blues Archive - December 30, 2023

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published December 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
Musician Ray Charles performing on Sept. 20, 1991. (AP Photo/Djansezian)
Djansezian
/
AP
Musician Ray Charles performing on Sept. 20, 1991 in Pasadena, Calif.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, December 30, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from J.J. Cale, Rev. Gary Davis, Mississippi John Hurt, Etta James, Dr. John, The Million Dollar Quartet, Professor Longhair, Canned Heat, G-Love & The Special Sauce, John Lee Hooker, Boozoo Chavis, Shamika Copeland, Luther Allison, Otis Spann, Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers, Big Leon Brooks, Johnny Johnson, Dave Riley, Sonny Boy Williamson, Boubacar Traoré, Roosevelt Sykes & Buddy Guy, Clothesline Revival, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
