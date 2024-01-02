WPSU Blues Archive - December 30, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, December 30, 2023 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from J.J. Cale, Rev. Gary Davis, Mississippi John Hurt, Etta James, Dr. John, The Million Dollar Quartet, Professor Longhair, Canned Heat, G-Love & The Special Sauce, John Lee Hooker, Boozoo Chavis, Shamika Copeland, Luther Allison, Otis Spann, Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers, Big Leon Brooks, Johnny Johnson, Dave Riley, Sonny Boy Williamson, Boubacar Traoré, Roosevelt Sykes & Buddy Guy, Clothesline Revival, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.

