Family physicians could be the answer to the crisis in rural obstetric care

More than half of American counties don’t have an obstetrician. Hospitals have closed, and some that remain shut down their maternity wards. It’s part of the equation driving maternal mortality up.

But family physicians, working in teams with proper support, can bridge the gaps.

KFF Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

