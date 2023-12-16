The Local Groove - December 16, 2023
Archive of the Local Groove from December 16, 2023
Featuring:
Anchor & Arrow - Blowin' Smoke
Becca Gohn - A Million Pieces
Bryan Wang - 2Busy
Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band - Armchair Preachers
Christopher Carithers - Do Unto Others
Code Blue - One Voice
Conner Gilbert - Here's To The Days
JoAnn Foley-DeFiore - The Heartbeat
John Phelps - Trapped Inside Me
Mingaer Creations - Standing In Line
Protozoa - A Ring Around My Rosie
Pure Cane Sugar - Box N' Nails
Ted McCloskey - Statues
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners No Tomorrow
Host - Don Bedell