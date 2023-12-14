© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Warren County launches tax abatement program, calling it one of the most extensive in rural Pa.

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
FILE - A residential development under construction in Eagleville, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023. A new program in Warren County aims to incentivize redevelopment projects and lower the cost of building improvements for home and business owners.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
FILE - A residential development under construction in Eagleville, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023. A new program in Warren County aims to incentivize redevelopment projects and lower the cost of building improvements for home and business owners.

A new program in Warren County aims to incentivize redevelopment projects and lower the cost of building improvements for home and business owners.

The new residential and commercial tax abatement program includes several Warren County municipalities. In those municipalities, a person building a home or redeveloping a property would not have their taxes increased to reflect the improvements for up to five years.

This type of program exists and has been successful in Erie, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, according to Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston. He said entire neighborhoods have been redeveloped in those cities with this kind of incentives. But similar programs in other rural counties do not offer 100% tax abatement for a full five years, like this one does.

“This will be the most extensive and aggressive tax abatement program of any rural county in the state of Pennsylvania, as far as I’m concerned,” Eggleston said.

Eggleston created the Redevelopment Task Force in 2019 and the county’s tax abatement program.

“The Redevelopment Task Force had cited this as an opportunity for the community to generate growth. We did a lot of work to get a lot of municipalities on board - a lot more than I would have thought when we first started it,” Eggleston said.

A map summary of the Warren County municipalities in property tax abatement areas.
Warren County Government
A map summary of the Warren County municipalities in property tax abatement areas.

To take part in the program, a property has to be in a participating municipality and the owner must fill out an application. Some municipalities require that properties or areas be “deteriorated.”

The participating municipalities are the city of Warren, Clarendon Borough, Glade Township, Limestone Township, Pleasant Township, Sheffield Township, Tidioute Borough, and Youngsville Borough. Conewango and Pine Grove Townships are also participating, but have different program structures.
Tags
Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach