© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man escapes from Blair County Prison, police say to call 911 if spotted

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published December 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST
Mugshot of Isaiah Tilghman provided by the Altoona police department.
Altoona Police Department
Mugshot of Isaiah Tilghman provided by the Altoona police department.

Altoona police say a man escaped from the Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg on Sunday morning.

Isaiah Tilghman, 33, was last seen in the prison around 8:15 a.m. In a Facebook post made around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police said Tilghman is a 5’10” Black man who weighs about 180 pounds.

If spotted, police said to not to approach him and to call 911.

Tilghman is unsentenced and was incarcerated on a parole violation. He’s facing felony drug related charges including manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and flight to avoid apprehension, trial and punishment.

Tilghman’s escape is one of several in Pennsylvania this year, including an escape from the Warren County Prisonand Chester County Prison.
Tags
Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach