Man escapes from Blair County Prison, police say to call 911 if spotted

Altoona police say a man escaped from the Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg on Sunday morning.

Isaiah Tilghman, 33, was last seen in the prison around 8:15 a.m. In a Facebook post made around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police said Tilghman is a 5’10” Black man who weighs about 180 pounds.

If spotted, police said to not to approach him and to call 911.

Tilghman is unsentenced and was incarcerated on a parole violation. He’s facing felony drug related charges including manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and flight to avoid apprehension, trial and punishment.

Tilghman’s escape is one of several in Pennsylvania this year, including an escape from the Warren County Prisonand Chester County Prison.