The Local Groove - December 2, 2023

Archive of the Local Groove from December 2, 2023

featuring:

Anna Pearl Belinda - Cut My Hair

Big Red Truck - Lullabye Song

Cass & The Bailout Crew - The Storm

Erin Condo - New Regular

Hannah Bingman - Heart on Fire

JoAnn Foley-DeFiore - Blue Twilight

Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er-Do-Wells - Long Haul Lady

Natasha & The Spy Boys - Maybe

Pure Cane Sugar - Box N' Nails

Queen Bee - Queen For A Day

Raven & The Wren - Something New

Tichnor-Scott - You Are That Boy

Women's National Hockey League - Time & Place

Host - Mighty Wiggus