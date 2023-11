The Local Groove - November 25, 2023

archive of the Local Groove from November 25, 2023

Featuring:

Backseat VanGogh - The User (Live), Just Don't Want To See It End This Way

Chris Rattie - Pick Your Pain

Jeff Mamett - Poor House Road

Jim Colbert - November Sky

Judson Mantz - Satellite

Katie James - Make Me Look

Odd Ray - Out Of Breath

Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band - Fortune Teller (Live)

Sean Farley - Time To Move Along

Ted McCloskey - Tuesdays

Tichner-Scott - Thanksgiving 1981

Travis McCoy - Pennsylvania

Host - Don Bedell