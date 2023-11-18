© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Groove - November 18, 2023

WPSU
Published November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

Archive of the Local Groove from November 18,2023
Featuring;
Caryn Dixon - Print Your Name and Sign
Cocobut Wolf - White Out
Eddie Kenepp - ICU
Jason Olcese - Overtime
Marshmellow Overcoat - Peace Of Mind
Mellow Honey - Sunken Disguise
Stoneman - Stealin' Minds
The Flight One - I Love You So, Berries
The PennSoulvanians - Now
The Sorters - Materialistic Me
The Womens National Hockey League - Start Over, Again
Tiah Zuzulo - Mama Said
u4Ea - Game Over
Valtune - Kichijiro

Host - Mighty Wiggus