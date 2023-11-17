The Supreme Court's new ethical rules, dark money and Leonard Leo

The Supreme Court has a new ethics code, but many see it as toothless. The code comes into place after justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas were heavily criticized for accepting gifts including trips from wealthy individuals.

Questions also arise about how conservative justices are selected and influenced. The story centers on a man called Leonard Leo and his web of hidden donors.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Politico’s Heidi Przybyla, who has been reporting on Leo and his secretive circle. Tong then turns to Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, chair of the Senate committee that oversees much of the operation of the Supreme Court. He also hosts a podcast “Making the Case,” looking into dark money’s influence in the court.

