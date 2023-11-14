© 2023 WPSU
How climate change is impacting the U.S. economy

Published November 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it would be putting an additional $6 billion in funding towards climate resilience.

The announcement came tied to the release of the new National Climate Assessment, which found that climate change costs the economy nearly $150 billion every year.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.