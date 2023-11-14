Central Pennsylvania Food Bank opening food hub in Hollidaysburg

The nonprofit bringing a “Western Healthy Food Hub” to Hollidaysburg is looking to address rising food insecurity with the help of local farmers.

Joe Arthur, the CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said the rising costs of goods and groceries is forcing many people to turn to local food banks.

“All of our data is telling us we're at record high levels of demand right now,” Arthur said.

The food bank’s main hub is in Harrisburg, and there is a smaller one in Williamsport. Arthur said there is a high need for their services across all the counties they serve.

“But what we find on that mountain region is that we're simply not distributing as much food per person as we believe is appropriate, as we believe is necessary to truly serve the region,” Arthur said.

That need for an increase in distribution in the Allegheny Mountain region is why the food bank is opening another food hub in Hollidaysburg. It will serve Blair, Huntingdon, Centre, Clearfield, Bedford and Fulton counties.

Arthur said there are many farmers in the region, and he hopes they’ll help provide some of the food.

“The farm opportunities [are] large. And we do have a small, what we call our farm team, that actually calls on on farms, and [is] pretty excited about the opportunities in that region, which we haven't tapped today,” Arthur said.

Arthur said the building’s renovations will take a few more months, and that the hub should be ready for expanded operations by March or April 2024.