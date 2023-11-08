Multi-vehicle crash closes Rt. 322 in Boalsburg
Centre County 911 says a part of Rt. 322 (Mount Nittany Expy) east of State College is shut down for an extended period of time.
All lanes are closed at the 45 East - Old Fort exit. Traffic is being directed to Boal Ave.
According to 511PA, the closure is because of a multi-vehicle crash.
A Facebook post by Centre County 911 said: "Please avoid the area and adjust your travels accordingly. The orange detour will be put in place for EB traffic (State College to Lewistown)"