How Democrat Andy Beshear won re-election as governor in deep-red Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won re-election on Tuesday in another major election victory for Democrats. Beshear defeated Republican challenger and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in what was regarded by many as a close race.

Host Scott Tong breaks down the result with Ryland Barton, the managing editor of Kentucky Public Radio.

