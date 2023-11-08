Election results out in county commissioner, school board and other races across central PA

These are unofficial election results.

Centre County

In the race for Centre County Commissioner, Democrats Mark Higgins and Amber Concepcion and Republican Steve Dershem have been reelected.

There were a few competitive Centre County row offices. Democratic incumbent Jason Moser has been reelected as Controller. Democrat Colleen Kennedy holds on to her Treasurer position. And in a very close Recorder of Deeds race, Republican incumbent Joseph Davidson currently holds a 127 vote lead over Robert Zeigler.

For the State College Area School District Board of Directors, all five Democratic “Slate for State” candidates have been elected by numbers about double their Republican competitors’. Amy Bader and Gretchen Brandt will return to the board, along with newcomers Anne Demo, Dan Kolbe and Aaron Miller.

The Bellefonte School Board race was much closer. Republicans Jennifer Barnhart, Kimberly Weaver, Tim Kessling, and Patrick Buck have been elected. Democrat Donna Smith currently holds the fifth spot over Republican Darrell Sharp by just 18 votes.

The Penns Valley School Directors race is very close. Democrat Domer Smeltzer, and Republicans Dan Hall and Kim Kellerman-Domin appear to have been elected. For the fourth opening, just two votes separate Democrat Scott Butler and Republican Molly Miller.

Again, these are unofficial results. The Centre County Elections office will count provisional and overseas ballots tomorrow and next Monday, according to its website.

Blair County

In the Blair County Commissioners race, Republicans David Kessling and Amy Webster were the top vote-getters, with Democrat Laura Burke rounding out that board.

Mayor Matt Pacifico easily holds onto the Altoona Mayor position.

For Altoona City Council, Republicans Jesse Ickes and Shelley Clinich have been elected.

For Altoona School Board, all the Republican and cross-filed candidates have won seats. Those winning candidates are Mike Pappas, John Romanowicz, Bob Pacifico, Justin McCaulley, and Christopher Cook.

McKean County

In the McKean County Commissioners race, incumbents Carol Duffy and Thomas Kreiner, both Republicans, appear to have been reelected, along with Democrat Marty Wilder.

Clearfield County

For Clearfield County Commissioner, Republicans Tim Winters and John Sobel and Democrat Dave Glass received the most votes.

Pat Reasinger will be the next mayor of DuBois.

In the primaries, Reasinger won as a write-in on both the Republican and Democratic tickets, pushing incumbent Republican mayor Ed Walsh off the ballot.

That vote came less than two months after DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was arrested in late March on allegations of stealing more than $600,000 from public funds.

Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand will be joining the DuBois City Council after similarly knocking off incumbents with write-in campaigns in the primaries.

DuBois City controller David Volpe survived a write-in campaign against him.