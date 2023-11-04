The Local Groove - November 4, 2023
Featuring:
August Room - Lost In Your Love
Becca Gohn - Chase The Rain
Blue Hornet Band & Friends - Mixed Up Morning Blues
BlueSuedeGroove - When We Were Young
Caesar Pink - Life In The Slow Lane
Chris Bell & 100% Blues - I'm Your Man
Chris Mingear - Stranger In This Town
Chris Rattie - My Mountain
Doug Irwin - Bridges That I Burn
Dylan Miller - Favorite Distraction
Ed Kenepp - Make Me Whole
Suspicion of Guilt - Prisms
Valtune - Invade My Soul
Host - Don Bedell