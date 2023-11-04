Lawsuit claims Russell Brand sexually assaulted woman on the set of Arthur

Another woman has accused Russell Brand of sexual assault — this time during the production of the film Arthur back in July 2010.

In the lawsuit, filed Friday in New York and obtained by Insider, a woman referred to as Jane Doe, also an actor, claimed that Brand exposed himself to her in full view of cast and crew. According to the suit, later the same day, Brand later followed her into a bathroom and assaulted her as a crew member guarded the door from the outside.

"As a result of the sexual abuse, I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame and fear," the suit read.

The New York complaint was filed just weeks after four women came forward with allegations of their own against the actor.

In a joint investigation by British outlets The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4, four women accused Brand of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013 — one of whom said she was 16 and Brand was in his early 30s when he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

A day prior to the report, Brand publicly denied allegations of assault, calling them "baroque attacks." He added that he had a phase of "promiscuity" but all of the relationships he had "were absolutely always consensual."

Brand has not commented on the New York suit as of Saturday morning. NPR was unable to immediately reach Brand's team nor Warner Bros. Pictures, which produced Arthur, for comment.

