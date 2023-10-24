NBA tips off tonight with old and new stars aiming for glory

The NBA season gets underway Tuesday night with the Denver Nuggets led by star center Nikola Jokic hoping to repeat as champions. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James.

There is also a new in-season tournament that will bring a new dynamic to the middle of the season.

NBA columnist and Boston University Professor A. Sherrod Blakely joins host Robin Young for an all-encompassing preview of what to expect in the season ahead.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

