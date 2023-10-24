© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chevron to acquire Hess Corp for $53 billion in second big oil merger in a month

Published October 24, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
A pedestrian walks past a tanker at a Chevron gas station. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
A pedestrian walks past a tanker at a Chevron gas station. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Oil giant Chevron has announced it will buy fellow energy company Hess Corp. It follows Exxon Mobil’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources just weeks ago as the U.S.’s two top oil players vie for a bigger role in the emerging oil opportunities in Guyana. Guyana is a new major oil producer after huge discoveries off the coast of the South American nation in recent years.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Deepa Fernandes for more on these big energy moves.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.