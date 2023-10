Archive of The Local Groove October 21, 2023

Featuring...

Eric Ian Farmer - Brother To Brother, Fall Right in

Adam & The Armadillos - Houston, Don't Tell Me You love Me, Like A Song

The Dishonest Fiddlers - There Ain't Water,Washed My Hands,Highway Miles

Gabe Stillman - Just Say The Word, Gimme Some Time

Mellow Honey - Diplomacy Delirium, The Corner, The Sugar Story

Host; The Mighty Wiggus