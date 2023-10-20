Upper respiratory infection in dogs is on the rise, according to central PA vets

Upper respiratory infection in dogs is on the rise in central Pennsylvania. That’s according to State College vets who spoke with WPSU during “Conversations Live: Ask a Vet” Thursday.

Dr. Deb Smart is a veterinarian and co-owner of Centre Animal Hospital.

“So I would say that this fall in the State College area, I have seen more upper respiratory infection in our dogs than any of the 20 plus years that I have worked here in State College,” Smart said.

Smart told a listener who had recently had COVID that it was unlikely that her dog’s cough was related. But Smart says she has seen many dogs with a harsh, goose honk-like cough, known as “kennel cough.” She says the problem is more common in older dogs or breeds with pushed in noses, such as bulldogs.

Smart said it’s important to keep sick dogs away from other dogs, and warn the vet ahead of time so they can take precautions. She said respiratory infections are highly contagious to other dogs.

While her veterinary hospital has been treating mostly dogs for upper respiratory infection, Smart said owners should be on the lookout for coughing in cats.

“Cats are not small dogs, and coughing in cats can actually be a really serious thing. It can indicate feline asthma or some other more significant problem,” Smart said.

Smart said it’s important to make sure cats have annual physical exams, even if they aren’t due for vaccines.

The full episode of “Conversations Live: Ask a Vet” is available online.