The Local Groove - October 14, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from October 14, 2023.
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Archie Blue / "Takin' It Over"
Charles Marciano / "Prophet Blues"
Collinsville Discount Band / "Don't Bring Me Down"
David Franklin / "Ghost Tree"
Greg Maroney / "When The Heart Is Light"
Jeff Mamett / "Dark Spanish Eyes"
Jerry Bresee / "Light In The Sky"
Kylor Westbrook / "Soul"
Mike Weyrauch / "Wise As Serpents"
Natasha & The Spyboys / "It's Raining Again"
Tahoka Freeway / "Light Rain"
The Inbetween / "Habits"
The Jefferson County Line / "River High"
Wisto / "Silver Tongue'
Host: The Mighty Wiggus