Poetry Moment: 'Yes/No to Neurosurgery for my Son', by Nicole Miyashiro

Caregiving is hard, particularly when we are required to make extremely difficult decisions for those we love most. In today’s poem, “Yes/No to Neurosurgery for My Son,” Nicole Miyashiro recounts an impossible but inescapable choice. She does so during what would appear—on the surface at least—to be an otherwise ordinary day.

Nicole Miyashiro (she/her) grew up in Media, lived in Philadelphia, and resides in State College, PA. She holds an MFA from Rosemont College and has spent time as a writer-in-residence with the PA Center for the Book – Penn State University Libraries, a grantee of the Can Serrat [Canne Serrat] International Art Residency, and a resident of Vermont Studio Center. Her work appears in CALYX, The Hudson Review, The Nasty Women Poets anthology (Lost Horse Press), and elsewhere.

A beautiful day organized by repetition: getting dressed, washing hair, eating cereal. But what happens when unfathomable decisions join the routine? As a parent of a child with medical complexities, poet Nicole Miyashiro faces one inescapable choice after another. Through personification, she portrays what many caregivers face on a daily basis.

Here’s —

“Yes/No to Neurosurgery for My Son”



Hell is not a hideous thing.

It washes its face and puts on

deodorant.

It peers over at the clock,

which ticks on as usual, and it slides

a fresh shirt over its shampooed

head. Hell

pours flakes and raisins

into a cereal bowl

without spilling, pours

2% milk without a stray drip, takes

spoon to mouth with nothing

to slurp.

Hell is on time –

punctual and patient –

not willy-nilly, fireball chaos.

Hell looks

at that same morning sun I do

from its warm and cozy

space within and says, “Look

at that beautiful sky. Look

at those clouds,

round and knitted close

like the spongy curves

of your little boy’s

brain.

An earlier version of this poem first appeared in Atlas + Alice: a magazine of intersections.

