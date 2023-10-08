1 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting near IUP campus

State police are investigating a mass shooting that happened about two miles from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus early Sunday.

State police in Indiana County say at least nine people were shot at a private party. One of those people died. He was a 22-year-old from Pittsburgh. Six remain hospitalized, one critically, while two had been treated and released, police said later Sunday.

The school’s vice president for student affairs, Thomas Segar, said two of the injured were students, and officials were working with their families to provide support. Campus activities were going on as scheduled with enhanced police presence, a university official said.

“We understand that incidents like last night’s violence are frightening and may cause continued feelings of fear and worry,” Segar said, before providing information about mental health support and counseling.

The shooting happened at the Chevy Chase Community Center. Investigators believe there was more than one shooter. Lt. Colonel George Bivens says police have collected thousands of pieces of evidence for forensic testing.

“Some of the items we have collected include clothing items and cell phones. Dozens of gunshots were fired within the confines of the building. Additionally, numerous fired shell casings and multiple firearms have been recovered,” Bivens said.

Neighbor Robert Miller said he and his wife heard loud music coming from the building as they were about to go to bed.

“Then all of a sudden, I heard about 20 gunshots,” he told the Tribune-Review. “There was people lying on the edge of the sidewalk out there. It’s terrifying.”

His wife, Ellen Ober, said, “There were people everywhere crying and screaming.”

A vigil was held Sunday night at the Indiana County Courthouse. In a Facebook post, the Indiana Borough Police Department said “Together, we stand strong against such senseless violence.”

Police are asking people to check their security cameras and video doorbells and for anyone who might have information to call Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers announced a $10,000 reward for information in the case leading to arrests and prosecution, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered up to $5,000 more.