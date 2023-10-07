The Local Groove - October 7, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from October 7, 2023
ALL MUSIC RELEASED IN 2023!!!
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Charles Marciano / "Social Insecurity"
Finster / "I Like The Fact"
Joe Belle / "Mountain Moon Risin'"
OK Otter / "The Machine"
Philosophy of Hope Band / "Studio Jam September 12"
R.H.O.D.E.S. / "End of Entropy (Hold On To The Light)"
Stone Man / "Stealin' Minds"
Ted McCloskey / "Jane Jane"
The Extra Miles / "Days Like These"
The Jaded Lips / "Testify"
The PennSoulvanians / "Now"
The Ridgerunners / "Whatever You Say"
The Sorters / "Window"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell