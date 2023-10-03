The Local Groove - September 30, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from September 30, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Cass And The Bailout Crew/"Got Me Where You Want Me"
Ellen Siberian Tiger/"Amensalism"
Hannah Bingman/"Clearer And Clearer"
Hedgerow Down/"Dawn's Early Light"
Hubba Hubba Ha Ha / "View From A Car Window"
Jae Smith / "Tragically Beautiful"
Jeff Edmunds / "Upside Down"
John Cunningham / "The Long Way Back To You"
Mama Corn / "About A Minute Ago"
Philip Masorti / "Game Show"
Spaces In Between / "How Do I Tell You I Love You"
The Jaded Lips / "It's Not Me"
The Sorters / "Demo Day"
Tom's Aliens / "High"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell