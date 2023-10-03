The Local Groove - September 23, 2023
Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove.
Archive of The Local Groove from September 23, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
John Cunningham/"Not This Time" and "Point Of A Pin"
John "JT" Thompson/"I Won't Be Tossin' My Cookies"
August Room/"One and 1 is 2"
Royal Benson/"(short)Drive"
Lenina Crowne/"Hypatia"
Hughes 402/"In The City"
Original Soul Project/"Panic"
The Kismets/"Old Me, Young Me"
Midstate Select/"Everything I Do"
Lemont/"Cannonball"
Finster/"I Like The Fact"
Jon Rounds/"Old Motorcycle"
Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band/"What Can You Do?"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus