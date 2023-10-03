The Local Groove - September 16, 2023
Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove.
Archive of The Local Groove from September 16, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Alyssa Hankey/Hippie Of The Hills
Anchor & Arrow/Honey Groove
Caledonia/Appalachian Woman
Christopher Carithers/Threadbare Blues
Ian Marshall/Heading Home
Matt Otis & The Sound/Give Me Something Real
Philip Masorti/Crimson
Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band/Take Your Lies Home To Mama
Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band/The Old Chief's Lookout
The Extra Miles/Be The Mend
u4ea/life
Women's National Hockey League/Angie
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell