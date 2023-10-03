The Local Groove - September 16, 2023

Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove.

Archive of The Local Groove from September 16, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Alyssa Hankey/Hippie Of The Hills

Anchor & Arrow/Honey Groove

Caledonia/Appalachian Woman

Christopher Carithers/Threadbare Blues

Ian Marshall/Heading Home

Matt Otis & The Sound/Give Me Something Real

Philip Masorti/Crimson

Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band/Take Your Lies Home To Mama

Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band/The Old Chief's Lookout

The Extra Miles/Be The Mend

u4ea/life

Women's National Hockey League/Angie

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell