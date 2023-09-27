© 2023 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - September 23, 2023

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published September 23, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
Singer Roberta Flack speaks during a tribute to "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius at Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network in New York Saturday, Feb. 4, 2012.
Tina Fineberg
/
AP
Singer Roberta Flack speaks during a tribute to "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius at Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network in New York Saturday, Feb. 4, 2012.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, September 23, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillan. The show includes tracks from The Liars, Mississippi John Hurt, Chuck Berry, Roberta Flack, Bettye LaVette, Lucinda Williams, Betty Wright, The Staples Singers, George Zimmerman & The Thrills, Beck, The Standells, John Lee Hooker, Rev. Robert Wilkins, Jimmy Reed, Roscoe Gordon, Levon Helm & Mavis Staples, Clarence Carter, Hot Tuna, Elton John & Leon Russell, Charles Bradley, Mahalia Jackson, and more.

Adam McMillen
