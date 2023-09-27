WPSU Blues Archive - September 23, 2023

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, September 23, 2023 and hosted by Adam McMillan. The show includes tracks from The Liars, Mississippi John Hurt, Chuck Berry, Roberta Flack, Bettye LaVette, Lucinda Williams, Betty Wright, The Staples Singers, George Zimmerman & The Thrills, Beck, The Standells, John Lee Hooker, Rev. Robert Wilkins, Jimmy Reed, Roscoe Gordon, Levon Helm & Mavis Staples, Clarence Carter, Hot Tuna, Elton John & Leon Russell, Charles Bradley, Mahalia Jackson, and more.