I-99 roadwork through November will include lane closures between Port Matilda and Grays Woods

Roadwork will begin Monday on parts of Interstate 99 through Centre County. PennDOT says the project will affect traffic in both directions between mile markers 63 and 67 between Port Matilda and Grays Woods.

Crews will clean and reseal joints along the seven-and-a-half mile stretch to extend the life of the roadway. The $969,000 project will be completed by Swank Construction Company.

PennDOT expects long-term single-lane closures through late November, and urges drivers to build in extra travel time for delays.

The construction company will reopen all lanes starting at the end of the workday on the Thursdays before the remaining home Penn State football games on Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.