Lock Haven City Hall free of legionella bacteria, will reopen Wednesday

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published September 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Sign outside of Lock Haven's City Hall.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Sign outside of Lock Haven's City Hall.

Lock Haven’s city hall will reopen Wednesday morning after being closed for a month.

City Hall closed on Aug. 30 when water samples from the HVAC water cooling tower showed elevated levels of legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever.

Eight test results show the elimination of legionella bacteria in the building’s water supply and HVAC water cooling tower.

City offices, which have been temporarily moved to other locations, are moving back to Lock Haven city hall Wednesday. It will be open for all normal services at 8:30 a.m.

Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
