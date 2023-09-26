Lock Haven City Hall free of legionella bacteria, will reopen Wednesday

Lock Haven’s city hall will reopen Wednesday morning after being closed for a month.

City Hall closed on Aug. 30 when water samples from the HVAC water cooling tower showed elevated levels of legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever.

Eight test results show the elimination of legionella bacteria in the building’s water supply and HVAC water cooling tower.

City offices, which have been temporarily moved to other locations, are moving back to Lock Haven city hall Wednesday. It will be open for all normal services at 8:30 a.m.