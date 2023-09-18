Mount Union hosting open house to update comprehensive plan for the first time in decades

Mount Union borough is updating its comprehensive plan for the first time in more than three decades and is asking for community input at an open house Tuesday.

The last time Mount Union updated its comprehensive plan was in 1989, according to Cheryl Marino, the chair of the borough’s planning commission. Pennsylvania recommends municipalities to update its comprehensive plan at least once every 10 years.

“So, we are well past due of taking a look at ensuring that we are addressing the issues in the borough,” Marino said.

Marino said one of the top issues community stakeholders mentioned in a survey is the lack of leadership. There is currently no borough manager.

“If there's no leadership at the top, it becomes a bit disjointed and disconnected and more crisis oriented than an organized plan that gets to be moved forward upon,” Marino said.

The need for a full police force was another top issue.

“Because we are lacking, as are many small communities, in the numbers that we should have,” Marino said.

The comprehensive plan will guide Mount Union on decision-making and how to spend money for the next 5-10 years.

The borough is hosting an open house Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Mount Union High School cafeteria to gather community input on what to focus on in the comprehensive plan.