© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New EMS training facility in Moshannon Valley a step closer to reality

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
Two people in an ambulance in Kailua, Hawaii, Monday, Dec. 28, 2009.
Chris Carlson
/
AP
The total cost for the MVEMS ambulance and training center is $2,085,111.

Centre County commissioners approved a $300,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant Tuesday for a new ambulance and training center in Rush Township.

Moshannon Valley EMS primarily serves Centre and Clearfield counties. In the new facility, Moshannon Valley EMS chief Wes Cartwright said they will be able to train about 60 emergency medical services personnel each year.

“We all know EMS providers are hard to find and hard to get on board,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright said they’ve outgrown their current training facility and the new training headquarters should be constructed around this time next year.

In April 2022, Rep. Scott Conklin announced a $1 million state grant to support the training center’s construction. The 9,350 sq. ft. facility will have office space, a training room, staff fitness room, service documentation room, staff lounge and kitchenette, sleeping rooms for six staff, and garage space for up to eight ambulances.

The total cost for the project is more than $2,085,111. In addition to the Appalachian Regional Commission grant in state funds, there is local financing of $585,111.

The facility will be constructed at the former Philipsburg Area Hospital, which closed in 1991.

Tags
Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach